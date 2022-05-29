Frontline Responders: 10-year-old hero

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian family of seven is still alive today because of their 10-year-old son, grandson, and brother. Sawyer Dail is a different frontline responder that stepped up to save his loved ones.

Sawyer realized a massive fire was burning through the deck of his family’s home on April 23rd at 4:30 p.m.

“It was a little bit after we got finished doing yard work,” Sawyer said. “First, I only saw it on the deck. Then, when I saw smoke and I screamed, ‘Fire!’ That got everyone out.”

Sawyer’s family scrambled to make it out of the house without any injuries.

Then, reality sank in. The only home Sawyer knew is now destroyed.

“I was just like how did this happen? Why did this happen? That kind of stuff,” Sawyer said.

Phil and Brandi Dail, Sawyer’s parents say the damage is too severe to determine the cause of the fire.

“It just feels sad and weird.” Sawyer went on to say, “We were just standing on the front steps like that was the entrance to our home.”

Sawyer was front and center when he responded quickly to save his family-- his parents, grandmother, siblings, including his autistic twin.

Sawyer says he learned fire safety tips at school.

“Like what to do if your clothes catch on fire. And um—that you should have a plan if there is a fire. But we didn’t really set one up,” Sawyer said.

The 10-year-old is brave beyond words.

His courageous act is being recognized locally. Sawyer received the First Heroic Knight Award for 2022 from West Lauderdale Elementary School for saving his family.

The principal at West Lauderdale, Elliot Brewer says Sawyer deserved the award.

“Just keeping with the efforts that he took to save his family and protect them through such a traumatic event.” Brewer said, “I saw it only fit that we acknowledge that in some way.”

Sawyer’s dad encourages all parents to make sure their children know about fire safety.

To learn how you can help the Dail family during this difficult time, click this link.

