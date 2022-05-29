Win Stuff
28K to take part in annual training at Camp Shelby this summer

By Charles Herrington
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Thousands of servicemen and women from several different states will travel to Camp Shelby in the coming weeks during a busy annual summer training period.

Mississippi National Guard officials say most branches of the armed forces will participate in training activities over the next couple of months.

The National Guard says many of those training at the post will also help boost the Hub City economy.

“There are going to be about seven brigades that are going to be rolling through here in the next two-and-a-half months but we also have some smaller units as battalion headquarters and an MP company that we’re actually doing a mobilization for, that will be going up to Alaska,” said Col. Rick Weaver, commander of Camp Shelby.

“We want them coming here and training, so when they do get a little time off, they can go enjoy Hattiesburg and the surrounding area,” said Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, Mississippi’s adjutant general. “Let’s show them a little Mississippi hospitality and let them eat some good food, and get to know Mississippi so they’ll want to come back.”

Weaver says a total of 28,000 service members are scheduled to train at Camp Shelby this summer.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

