Wienermobile returns to the Hub City, June 2nd

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Everyone’s favorite wiener on wheels is returning to Hattiesburg.

On June 2, Pine Belt residents can “ketchup” with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile at the Pocket Museum from 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Oscar Mayer memorabilia will also be on display in the museum.

“It’s a big part of Americana,” said Rick Taylor, Executive Director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission. “It’s summertime, it’s time of barbecuing and grilling in the backyard. So,, it all just sort of lines up to be just a great family experience of something that has such great memories across the ages.”

This is the second year that the Wienermobile has traveled to the Hub City.

