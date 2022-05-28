Waynesboro-Wayne County Library hosting pet food drive

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro-Wayne County Library is hosting a Pet Food Drive to benefit Deogies Backyard Rescue located at 46 Oscar Jordan Drive in Buckatunna, Miss.

To make a donation, drop by the library and look for the pet food box near the entrance.

The pet food drive will run from May 4 to Aug. 1.

The organization is also accepting kennels, monetary donations and volunteers.

Deogies Backyard Rescue is a 501 (c) (3) organization.

