Waynesboro-Wayne County Library hosting pet food drive

To donate just drop by the library and look for the pet food box near the entrance.
To donate just drop by the library and look for the pet food box near the entrance.
By Eddie Robertson
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro-Wayne County Library is hosting a Pet Food Drive to benefit Deogies Backyard Rescue located at 46 Oscar Jordan Drive in Buckatunna, Miss.

To make a donation, drop by the library and look for the pet food box near the entrance.

The pet food drive will run from May 4 to Aug. 1.

The organization is also accepting kennels, monetary donations and volunteers.

Deogies Backyard Rescue is a 501 (c) (3) organization.

