Waynesboro-Wayne County Library hosting pet food drive
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro-Wayne County Library is hosting a Pet Food Drive to benefit Deogies Backyard Rescue located at 46 Oscar Jordan Drive in Buckatunna, Miss.
To make a donation, drop by the library and look for the pet food box near the entrance.
The pet food drive will run from May 4 to Aug. 1.
The organization is also accepting kennels, monetary donations and volunteers.
Deogies Backyard Rescue is a 501 (c) (3) organization.
