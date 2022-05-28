Win Stuff
Stringer, Seminary take Game 1 losses at state championships

By Taylor Curet
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - The MHSAA Baseball State Championships continued from Trustmark Park on Friday afternoon. Here’s a look at how the Pine Belt fared in Game 1 action:

Class 2A

  • East Union (13) Stringer (2)

Game 2 set for Saturday at 1 p.m.

Class 3A

  • Amory (9) Seminary (1)

Game 2 set for Saturday at 4 p.m.

