Stringer, Seminary take Game 1 losses at state championships
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - The MHSAA Baseball State Championships continued from Trustmark Park on Friday afternoon. Here’s a look at how the Pine Belt fared in Game 1 action:
Class 2A
- East Union (13) Stringer (2)
Game 2 set for Saturday at 1 p.m.
Class 3A
- Amory (9) Seminary (1)
Game 2 set for Saturday at 4 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.