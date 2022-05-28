Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Several pounds of marijuana off Meridian streets after MPD arrests

By Ethan Bird
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three and a half pounds of illegal marijuana were seized by Meridian Police after three men were arrested in two different traffic stops Friday.

The first arrest, of Shermaina Ruffin took place near 5th St. and 52nd Ave., he was initially stopped for a tint law violation. Police say that during the stop the officer noticed the smell of marijuana and after searching the vehicle one pound of marijuana was found. Ruffin is charged with possession of a controlled substance and bond was set at $25,000.

Mugshot provided by MPD.
Mugshot provided by MPD.(WTOK)
One pound of Marijuana found in Ruffin's car.
One pound of Marijuana found in Ruffin's car.(WTOK)

The second traffic stop, also on Friday, involved the driver Lawyon Vaughn and his passenger Jahlil Thomas. They were also stopeed for a tint law violation.

After a K9 Officer indicated the odor of narcotics from the car officers found two and a half pounds of marijuana and two firearms, according to police. Police say one of those firearms was stolen out of Meridian.

Vaughn has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a stolen firearm, his bond is $50,000.

Thomas was charged with possession of a controlled substance and his bond is set at $25,000.

MPD mugshot
MPD mugshot(WTOK)
MPD mugshot
MPD mugshot(WTOK)
2.5 pounds of Marijuana, two guns, and the K9 officers who helped find it.
2.5 pounds of Marijuana, two guns, and the K9 officers who helped find it.(WTOK)

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court records, his trial began on Wednesday in the Circuit Court of the Second...
Accused murderer found guilty, sentenced to life
Hicks, 36, is currently being held in the Jasper County Jail.
Wanted La. woman charged after leading high-speed chase on MS-18 Thursday
Bevily was indicted for capital murder in 2019 for the death of his daughter, Jurayah Smith....
D.A. files motion to dismiss charges against Morris Bevily
Tesia White, 25, was arrested and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty.
Woman charged after 4 dogs died in car while she ate lunch at restaurant, police say
Dominique Clayton, mother of four, murder by Oxford police officer Matthew Kinne
Multi-million dollar judgment reached in Oxford police officer wrongful death lawsuit

Latest News

.
28K to take part in annual training at Camp Shelby this summer
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office thanks everyone who assisted them and MBI in finding Bates.
Silver Alert canceled after elderly Forrest Co. man located
May Art Market brings many local artists together.
HCAC hosts May Art Market
American flags are placed along the fence around Oak Hill Cemetery #2 in Laurel Saturday.
Pine Belt veterans honor other veterans during Memorial Day weekend
.
HCAC hosts May Art Market