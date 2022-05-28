Win Stuff
Police: 3 wounded, taken to hospital after Chicago shooting

FILE PHOTO - Chicago police work at the scene of a shooting near East Chicago Avenue and North...
FILE PHOTO - Chicago police work at the scene of a shooting near East Chicago Avenue and North State Street in the Near North Side neighborhood, Thursday, May 19, 2022 in Chicago.(Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 2:22 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say three people were shot and wounded on Friday in Chicago. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that police say a man was sitting in a parked car with a woman standing by his driver side window when both were struck with gunfire at about 10:15 p.m. in South Austin.

Police say the 34-year-old man was shot twice in the neck and taken to the hospital in critical condition while the 31-year-old woman was shot in the elbow and in good condition.

Authorities say a third person was also struck by gunfire and is in good condition. No additional details about the shooting were immediately made available.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

