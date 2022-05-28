Win Stuff
PHOTOS: Kosciusko seniors groove to the beat at first-ever prom

PHOTOS: Kosciusko seniors groove to the beat at first-ever prom
PHOTOS: Kosciusko seniors groove to the beat at first-ever prom(Atwood Personal Care Home)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - Kosciusko seniors danced the night away at their first-ever “senior” prom at Atwood Personal Care Home.

The party comes not long after the facility had to shut down due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Dozens of residents and even their nurses and personal caregivers took to the dance floor with all their grooves and funk.

The community pitched in to make sure the young at heart residents had special decorations, music, catering, and a hair and make-up stylist.

The seniors also named a prom king, queen, prince and princess.

Prom King Victor Gresset, Queen Janie Jackson
Prom King Victor Gresset, Queen Janie Jackson
(L) Prom Prince David Malone, (R) Princess Jewel Dean Burt
(L) Prom Prince David Malone, (R) Princess Jewel Dean Burt
(L) Evelyn Stokes, best dressed, (R) Annice McCrory, most dignified
(L) Evelyn Stokes, best dressed, (R) Annice McCrory, most dignified
PHOTOS: Kosciusko seniors groove to the beat at first-ever prom
PHOTOS: Kosciusko seniors groove to the beat at first-ever prom
Bill and Carolyn Mitchell, cutest couple
Bill and Carolyn Mitchell, cutest couple
Theresa Cook, most outspoken
Theresa Cook, most outspoken
PHOTOS: Kosciusko seniors groove to the beat at first-ever prom
PHOTOS: Kosciusko seniors groove to the beat at first-ever prom

