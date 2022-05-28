Win Stuff
New traffic lights added to I-59 & US-11 intersection

A busy intersection in Forrest County has some new improvements.
New traffic lights are up and running at a busy intersection in Forrest County.
By Mia Monet
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - New traffic lights are up and running at a busy intersection in Forrest County.

In July of 2021, WDAM 7 caught up with Missy Hill. She lives near Purvis and said she felt unsafe driving at interstate 59 and Highway 11.

Now, that same intersection has brand new traffic lights.

“I’m just excited they got them going. It makes it safer for everybody, it’s not as dangerous as it was,” said Hill.

Hill says the lights arrived this week. She’s happy because she did not feel safe crossing the intersection without them.

“Even with you having your blinker on I mean… it was scary because you thought they would just ram into you,” said Hill. “They would even blow the horn at you.”

The signal lights will help control traffic better, and Hill says she’s noticed more people driving slower.

“This makes it easier for us to get out,” said Hill. “You ain’t got people flying out here… they’ve got something to slow down and stop them now.”





