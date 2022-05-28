Mostly clear heading into a sunny Sunday in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Saturday evening Pine Belt!

Overnight you can expect mostly clear skies with lows in the lower 60s.

On Sunday we are looking at sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

As we head into Memorial Day it is going to be sunny and hot with highs around 90 and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

For Tuesday mostly sunny skies are expected with highs around 90 and lows in the upper 60s.

For Wednesday through Friday, you can expect hot and humid weather to be the rule with highs in the lower to mid-90s and lows in the upper 60s.

By Saturday look for sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.