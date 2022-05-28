M-Braves outfielder promoted to Atlanta, in starting lineup

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Atlanta Braves have selected the contract of Mississippi Braves outfielder Michael Harris II, the team announced Saturday.

The 21-year-old is set to make his major league debut Saturday against Miami, becoming the 22nd M-Braves player to be promoted directly to Atlanta.

Atlanta Braves also shared the excitement online, featuring an image of the starting lineup and tweeting, @MoneyyyMikeee makes his big-league debut today @ TruistPark! #ForTheA”

Harris II, a top Atlanta Braves prospect, played in all 43 M-Braves games this season, reaching base safely in 41 of 43 games.

The Dekalb, Georgia native had a minor-league best 31-game on-base streak to start the season snapped on May 14, in Chattanooga.

In 43 games, he hit .305 with 16 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 33 RBI, and 11 stolen bases. He registered a .878 OPS from the leadoff spot.

Harris II had his 15-game hit streak ended on May 11, which began on April 23. He recorded hits in 10 straight games to start the season - just one of three minor league baseball players.

On May 18, the M-Braves said Harris II momentarily defied gravity on a diving catch in left-center to save two potential runs from scoring.

The play made No. 5 on Sportscenter’s Top 10.

Harris II joined an elite by being promoted directly to Atlanta from Mississippi. The list includes Brian McCann, Jeff Francoeur, Jarrod Saltalamacchia, Dansby Swanson, and Max Fried.

The M-Braves outfielder will join another M-Braves alum in the outfield at Truist Park, Ronald Acuña Jr. Acuña Jr. played in 57 M-Braves games during the 2017 season, batting .326 with 14 doubles, one triple, nine home runs, 30 RBI, and 19 stolen bases.

The M-Braves, winners of five out of their last six, continue their series in Pensacola Saturday at 6:05 pm.

The Braves will return to Trustmark Park for a Memorial Day game on Monday, May 30, at 6:05 pm against Montgomery.

