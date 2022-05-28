Win Stuff
Jones Co. investigators need help identifying early morning burglary suspects

If anyone has information on the identity of the suspects, call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones...
If anyone has information on the identity of the suspects, call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is looking for two people who they believe are involved in an ongoing burglary investigation.

According to JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor, a Caucasian man, and a Caucasian woman were involved in a burglary in the 100 block of Riels Road early Saturday morning. He says the two burglarized a building and took various items.

Security camera video that was given to JCSD shows a dark-colored vehicle the suspects were...
Security camera video that was given to JCSD shows a dark-colored vehicle the suspects were traveling in around 2:17 a.m.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Security camera video that was given to JCSD shows a dark-colored vehicle the suspects were traveling in around 2:17 a.m.

If anyone has information on the identity of the suspects, call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

