Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Friends, family remember the life of Sherralann Longmire

Longmire, 61, was found in her car dead following an armed standoff between police and her...
Longmire, 61, was found in her car dead following an armed standoff between police and her brother Keith.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Loved ones gathered at Morgantown Church of God to celebrate the life of Sherralann Longmire.

On May 20, Longmire, 61, was found shot in a car at her house in Columbia on Mary Street, after an eleven-hour armed standoff between police and her brother Keith Sandidge.

Columbia man allegedly kills sister, shoots at police during 11-hour standoff

Sandidge is facing multiple charges regarding the standoff but is not yet facing charges in connection to Longmire’s death.

Friends and family showed up at the church at 1 p.m. for visitation and the celebration of life began at 2 p.m.

Longmire is survived by her husband of 40 years, Danny Longmire, her daughter April Loftin, and others.

Her family described Longmire as a loving and positive person, who always found the good side of a situation.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to court records, his trial began on Wednesday in the Circuit Court of the Second...
Accused murderer found guilty, sentenced to life
Hicks, 36, is currently being held in the Jasper County Jail.
Wanted La. woman charged after leading high-speed chase on MS-18 Thursday
Bevily was indicted for capital murder in 2019 for the death of his daughter, Jurayah Smith....
D.A. files motion to dismiss charges against Morris Bevily
Tesia White, 25, was arrested and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty.
Woman charged after 4 dogs died in car while she ate lunch at restaurant, police say
Dominique Clayton, mother of four, murder by Oxford police officer Matthew Kinne
Multi-million dollar judgment reached in Oxford police officer wrongful death lawsuit

Latest News

.
28K to take part in annual training at Camp Shelby this summer
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office thanks everyone who assisted them and MBI in finding Bates.
Silver Alert canceled after elderly Forrest Co. man located
May Art Market brings many local artists together.
HCAC hosts May Art Market
American flags are placed along the fence around Oak Hill Cemetery #2 in Laurel Saturday.
Pine Belt veterans honor other veterans during Memorial Day weekend
.
HCAC hosts May Art Market