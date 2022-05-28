Friends, family remember the life of Sherralann Longmire

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Loved ones gathered at Morgantown Church of God to celebrate the life of Sherralann Longmire.

On May 20, Longmire, 61, was found shot in a car at her house in Columbia on Mary Street, after an eleven-hour armed standoff between police and her brother Keith Sandidge.

Sandidge is facing multiple charges regarding the standoff but is not yet facing charges in connection to Longmire’s death.

Friends and family showed up at the church at 1 p.m. for visitation and the celebration of life began at 2 p.m.

Longmire is survived by her husband of 40 years, Danny Longmire, her daughter April Loftin, and others.

Her family described Longmire as a loving and positive person, who always found the good side of a situation.

