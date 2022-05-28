Fire engulfs Laurel home Friday evening

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A mobile home in Laurel was fully engulfed in flames on Friday evening.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Powers, M & M, Glade and Sandersville volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire shortly after 5 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a double-wide mobile home fully engulfed. The responding departments immediately launched a defensive exterior attack.

Bumgardner said the residents were not at home at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported on the scene.

Dixie Electric EPA and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department also responded.

The homeowner says there was no power to the home at the time, though tenants were moving out of the residence.

The fire was deemed suspicious. The JCSD will be investigating the cause of the fire.

