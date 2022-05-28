Absentee voting now available for Laurel’s tourism tax election

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Absentee ballots are now available in the Laurel City Clerk’s Office for the upcoming tourism tax election on June 14.

A citizen who wishes to vote absentee may do so in one of the following ways:

Call the city clerk’s office at 601-428-6404 and request a ballot be mailed to you.

Visit the city clerk’s office to vote in person. The clerk’s office is located on the 2nd floor of city hall.

Visit city hall for curbside voting. This option is available for handicapped individuals who would like to vote absentee in person. To use this option, visit city hall and call the city clerk’s office at 601-428-6404, and a ballot will be brought to you to allow you to vote.

The last day to place an absentee in-person vote is Saturday, June 11, by noon. Absentee ballots mailed to an individual must be postmarked by June 14.

The city clerk’s office is open for voting during normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For those unable to take off time from work to vote, the city clerk’s office will be open to doing in-person absentee voting on Saturday, June 4, and Saturday, June 11, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Mayor Johnny Magee said this vote is an important step in moving Laurel forward for decades to come and will benefit the entire city.

“If you’re going to be out of town,” Magee said. “If you’re going to be at work (or) If you’re going to be busy doing something else, you can come in now and vote absentee before June 14. Vote ‘yes’ for the 3%.”

“This 3% tax will be strictly for tourism for the city of Laurel, not just downtown, the entire city. We will be promoting Laurel, Mississippi. If you live in the city of Laurel and you don’t stay at a hotel, you will not pay this tax.”

Polls will open on June 14.

Voting locations are as follows:

Ward 1 – Church of Christian Unity, 1000 S 10th Avenue

Ward 2 – Parkview Baptist Church Family Life Center, 930 N 10th Avenue

Ward 3 – Old AmSouth Bank Building, 2908 Audubon Drive

Ward4 – Christ Church, 1301 N 2nd Avenue

Ward 5 – L.T. Ellis Center, 610 Munson Street

Ward 6 – Fire Station #1, 314 Ellisville Boulevard

Ward 7 – Oak Park Field House, Taylor Street

For more information, you can visit https://www.laurelms.com/tourismtax/.

