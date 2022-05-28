13th annual FestivalSouth returns in June

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - One of Mississippi’s biggest arts festivals returns for its 13th year on June 2.

FestivalSouth brings concerts, plays, Broadway shows and more to Forrest and Lamar counties for a month long event.

While concerts may be associated with a high price, these events are easy on the wallet.

“We’d like to say our events are festival friendly,” said Artistic Director Mike Lopinto. “We mean that both in their programming but also in cost. Many of our events for youth and families are free. Those happen Monday through Wednesday, most of the time, with a few Saturday events peppered in there. Our other events are of very low cost. We have $10 full concerts up to $30 full Broadway shows.”

The festival starts with a comedic show titled The Play That Goes Wrong, which Lopinto said will leave your sides hurting.

“I think we all could use a laugh right now,” said Lopinto. “There’s so many horrible news cycles that are happening, and that’s just an awful thing in our world. I think a great laugh would be wonderful. This is one of the funniest shows I’ve ever seen in my life. I feel like if people come out to this it’ll help them forget troubles for a little bit ... as we open FestivalSouth.”

FestivalSouth will run until June 25.

For a list of events and ticket information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.