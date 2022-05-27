Win Stuff
Warm, sunny Memorial Day weekend expected ahead

By Rex Thompson
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Friday, everyone!

It is going to be a very pleasant night in the Pine Belt with clear skies and lows in the upper 50s.

On Saturday and Sunday, you can expect sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s. Lows will be in the lower to mid-60s.

For Memorial Day, look for mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, look for mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

For Thursday, you can expect partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm with highs in the lower 90s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected on Friday with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

