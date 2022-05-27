Wanted La. woman charged after leading high-speed chase on MS-18 Thursday

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - A wanted woman out of Louisiana was arrested Thursday after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase that began in Bay Springs.

According to the Bay Springs Police Department, around 1:15 p.m., Capt. Lee Johnson came across a green Chrysler minivan that was driven by 36-year-old Regina Hicks, after doing an illegal U-turn in a driveway on the west side of town on State Route 18.

BSPD says Johnson turned on his blue lights to stop traffic because of Hicks’ recklessness. Once the vehicle completely turned around, the driver headed east on the highway, coming through town, carelessly braking and moving in and out of traffic.

Hicks was stopped and pulled to the side of the road near First Baptist Church of Bay Springs, and then sped off.

As Johnson called for backup, according to the police department, Hicks continued driving east at high speeds through town and continued passed the city limits of Bay Springs.

BSPD was assisted by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol in pursuit of the vehicle across the county on MS-18.

MPH Trooper Shane Boyd positioned his patrol car in front of Hicks in an attempt to slow her down, but since she was driving at about 90 mph, Hicks rammed into Boyd’s patrol car, but it did not slow the vehicle down.

The police department says after Hicks rammed into Boyd’s patrol car, she swerved into the left lane and collided head-on with another vehicle that the police had stopped in order to keep it safe and avoid a collision.

Hicks was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel where she refused to receive treatment and was released back into BSPD’s custody. The driver of the other vehicle who was hit head-on was also taken to SCRMC with minor injuries.

MHP was in charge of the accident scene, according to the police department.

BPSD says Hicks was wanted on an arrest warrant from the Louisiana Department of Corrections for accessory to second-degree murder. She is now facing charges of DUI other, felony fleeing, no proof of liability insurance, reckless driving and suspended driver’s license under the Mississippi Implied Consent Law. Other charges are pending against her through the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.

Hicks is currently being held in the Jasper County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.