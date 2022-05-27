USM students attend interfraternity leadership conference

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Four students from the University of Southern Mississippi represented campus fraternity and sorority life at the Undergraduate Interfraternity Institute (UIFI) leadership conference.

The immersive conference is designed to enhance student leadership and problem-solving skills for the betterment of both their individual organizations and their overall university community.

Tylan Hunt, of Phi Beta Sigma; Ali Melad, of Alpha Tau Omega; Gerrett Lamky, of Delta Tau Delta and Chris Moss, of Alpha Phi Alpha attended the four-day, three-night event at Indiana Unverisity’s Bloomington campus along with other fraternity and sorority members from around the country. All four participants received a scholarship from the USM Fraternity and Sorority Life office to attend.

Laura Laughlin, Director of USM Fraternity and Sorority Life, said UIFI is a great opportunity for fraternity and sorority members to learn and develop as leaders.

“This is a really impactful student leadership retreat that’s facilitated by the Association of Fraternal Leadership and Values,” said Laughlin. “We are really proud of our students for spending a week of their summer asking big questions and working toward bettering the Southern Miss student experience, and we are excited to hear about what they learned and the ideas they have to bring back to campus.”

Attendees participated in large and small groups, as well as individual reflection and introspection activities. Topics of discussion included challenging conventional wisdom, discovering new solutions to critical problems and accelerating progress in their fraternity or sorority communities.

Conference organizers said the goal of the event is for participants to develop a new perspective about their own fraternity and sorority experiences as a result of their time at UIFI.

For information about USM Fraternity and Sorority Life, visit https://www.usm.edu/fraternity-sorority-life/index.php.

