Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

TSA expects more than 2M air travelers daily during Memorial holiday

The Transportation Security Administration estimates more than two million people each day will take to the airways over the holiday weekend.
By Charles Herrington
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - More and more people will be flying this Memorial Day holiday.

The Transportation Security Administration estimates more than two million people each day will take to the airways over the holiday weekend.

That’s compared with 1.8 million people who fly on an average day.

The TSA says airport security checkpoint lines will be longer.

Tom Heanue, executive director of the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport, says you can take some steps to help you move through the line as quickly as possible.

“If you have any questions on the security type issues, what you can carry there and do, (go to) www.TSA.gov on your computer,” Heanue said. “If you have an issue with your ticket, and don’t know what you can carry on your bag on the airline, don’t call the airport, call the airline. They’re the ones that can answer those (questions). Make sure you’re early to the airport.”

He says if you fly a lot, you should also consider signing up for TSA Precheck.

Heanue says wait times aren’t usually long at the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport, but they could be large hubs around the country.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Petal road rage incident
Petal woman speaks out after experiencing ‘Road Rage’ incident
Sherman, 42, of Laurel.
Laurel woman arrested after ramming JCSD patrol cruiser, allegedly firing handgun
The 18 wheeler was hauling a chemical which is flammable and toxic. As a result, traffic on...
NB I-59 lanes rerouted after 18-wheeler rollover
Sherman, 42, of Laurel.
Charges updated for Laurel woman accused of attacking Jones County deputy
Game warden’s social media posts spark racial controversy

Latest News

TSA expects more than 2M air travelers daily during Memorial holiday
Memorial Day holiday air travel
YMCA welcomes city leaders for a facility tour.
Hattiesburg YMCA welcomes city leaders to facility
Members of the Pine Belt Young Professionals came together Thursday afternoon for the Blue...
ADP’s Pine Belt Young Professionals hosts ‘Blue Plate Luncheon’
Members of the Pine Belt Young Professionals met for a blue plate lunch to learn more about the...
Pine Belt Young Professionals discuss tourism over 'Blue Plate Lunch'