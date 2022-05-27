TSA expects more than 2M air travelers daily during Memorial holiday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - More and more people will be flying this Memorial Day holiday.

The Transportation Security Administration estimates more than two million people each day will take to the airways over the holiday weekend.

That’s compared with 1.8 million people who fly on an average day.

The TSA says airport security checkpoint lines will be longer.

Tom Heanue, executive director of the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport, says you can take some steps to help you move through the line as quickly as possible.

“If you have any questions on the security type issues, what you can carry there and do, (go to) www.TSA.gov on your computer,” Heanue said. “If you have an issue with your ticket, and don’t know what you can carry on your bag on the airline, don’t call the airport, call the airline. They’re the ones that can answer those (questions). Make sure you’re early to the airport.”

He says if you fly a lot, you should also consider signing up for TSA Precheck.

Heanue says wait times aren’t usually long at the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport, but they could be large hubs around the country.

