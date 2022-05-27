Supreme Court honors Poplarville attorney Colette Oldmixon

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - On Thursday, the Mississippi Supreme Court honored attorney Colette Oldmixon, of Poplarville, for 26 years of service on the Supreme Court’s Advisory Committee on Rules.

During a Rules Advisory Committee lunch meeting at the Supreme Court, Presiding Justice Jim Kitchens presented Oldmixon with a plaque in appreciation for her service.

Oldmixon was recognized “for extraordinary service to the bench, bar and people of the state of Mississippi.”

“The Court is exceedingly grateful to you, Colette,” said Kitchens “The Committee is of tremendous importance to the Court. The people of Mississippi are the ultimate beneficiaries of the Committee and this work you have done.”

Kitchens noted that Oldmixon has assisted the Rules Advisory Committee a lot longer than she has been an official member. Immediately after she graduated from the University of Mississippi School of Law in 1981, she went to work for attorney David R. Smith, one of the original members of the Rules Advisory Committee. She assisted Smith with his work for the Advisory Committee.

Oldmixon has been repeatedly renominated as one of the Mississippi Bar’s two representatives on the Advisory Committee since she was first appointed in 1996. She served as Advisory Committee vice-chair from 2007 to 2009, and chair from 2010 to 2013.

She became secretary/treasurer in 2014 and continues in that role. She also served as chair of the Mississippi Rules of Civil Procedure Subcommittee from 2006 to 2015.

“When you point to the person who makes the train run on time, that is Colette,” said Judge Hines.

Oldmixon plans to leave the Rules Advisory Committee at the end of her term in December.

The Supreme Court also recognized Oldmixon’s work on numerous other bar-related committees.

She chaired the Mississippi Bar Ethics Committee from 2002 to 2003 and the Professional Responsibility Committee from 2008 to 2009. She was president of the Mississippi Bar Foundation from 2008 to 2009. She has participated in the Bar’s professionalism and ethics orientation for new law students at both law schools since the program began in 2000 and has judged mock trial competitions for students for 24 years.

Justice Kenny Griffis said that Oldmixon comes to Jackson nearly every Friday, taking time out from her law practice, to do work on behalf of the Rules Advisory Committee.

“Colette has been the epitome of the professional bar,” said Griffis.

The Advisory Committee on Rules advises the Supreme Court on the need for changes in procedural rules that govern the handling of matters in the courts of the state. Among its current work is a review intended to update the language and make rules of court easier to understand, said Circuit Judge Ashley Hines, chairman of the Rules Advisory Committee.

“It is a tremendous asset (to the Supreme Court),” said Chief Justice Mike Randolph.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

