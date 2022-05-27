Win Stuff
Sumrall completes emotional season with 4A state crown

Sumrall didn’t just hoist the Class 4A Baseball State Championship Trophy on Thursday evening – it lifted an entire community as well.
By Taylor Curet
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
The community was heartbroken over the loss of senior cheerleader and softball player Camden Dedeaux, who died in a car accident on February 23.

The same community was inspired by Camden’s twin brother Cade, who decided to keep playing baseball in hopes of bringing a state title back to Sumrall.

That goal came to fruition on Thursday as the Bobcats beat Pontotoc 11-4 to sweep the series and claim the school’s sixth state championship.

Among the blue and gold celebrating at Trustmark Park were patches of green – Camden’s favorite color.

“Bringing that poster out for her, it’s been tough,” said Sumrall head coach Andy Davis. “I commend Cade, I commend these seniors to play for her. Any time you lose a classmate close to graduation it just hit home for us. This tops it off.”

“It’s been a bunch of ups and down,” said Cade Dedeaux. “It was super tough but it taught not just me but the whole team a ton. And it made us ten times closer. You start to appreciate everything more, like a state championship. It puts everything in perspective.”

Sumrall finished a remarkable season 35-1, capturing its first state crown since 2015.

Two more Pine Belt teams will be competing for their Class Championships on Friday.

Stringer High School will be playing for the Class 2A title against East Union High School at 1 p.m.

Seminary will then play for the Class 3A title against Amory High School at 4 p.m.

These games will be broadcasted on WDAM 7 Bounce TV.

You can find more information about game schedules and Bounce TV channel numbers HERE.

