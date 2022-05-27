Multi-million dollar judgment reached in Oxford police officer wrongful death lawsuit
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A U.S. District judge awarded a massive amount of damages in the wrongful death lawsuit against the Oxford Police Department and a former Oxford police officer who murdered a woman.
Dominique Clayton, a 32-year-old mother of four, was shot and killed by former Oxford police officer Matthew Kinne, on the morning of May 9th, 2019, when Kinne conducted a “welfare check” on Clayton at her home. Kinne shot Clayton in the head with his department-issued firearm.
The former officer pleaded guilty to capital murder and was sentenced to life without parole.
U.S. District Court Judge Glen Davidson awarded Clayton’s family 2-point-2 million dollars.
Attorney Carlos Moore, representing the Clayton family issued this statement:
“Today, the Clayton family received the largest verdict or judgment ever in Mississippi history in a police-involved killing case. While the judgment won’t bring back Dominique, the family is delighted that her black life matters in a court of law.”
