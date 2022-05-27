Win Stuff
More than 250 adults earn GEDs from PRCC’s 2021-2022 adult education program

More than 250 adults crossed the stage for the first time in their lives after completing the adult education program at Pearl River Community College.
By Will Polston
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 250 adults crossed the stage for the first time in their lives after completing the adult education program at Pearl River Community College.

The program is completely free for people 18 and older who are not currently attending high school.

“What’s so wonderful about this program is that students come from a variety of backgrounds, a variety of challenges throughout their life, but they’ve all chosen to come to Pearl River Community College to get this High School diplomacy degree,” said PRCC president, Dr. Adam Breerwood. “Now, we’re expecting them to continue their education or enter the workforce and become really solid members of our surrounding communities.”

Graduates like Arlisa Johnson, who is a mother who had to drop out of school more than 30 years ago, say that the challenge is worth it even if you face obstacles along the way.

“Throughout the years, I had some challenges even trying to finish it,” said Johnson. “Had to stop because loved ones got sick. Had to stop, start back, then death in the family. Had to stop and start back, but now, I’m here today. I finally achieved my goal, and I thank God for it.”

Some graduates have plans to join the workforce or continue their education, but all can proudly display a high school equivalency degree.

“To finally be able to achieve my high school diploma is very important to me,” said Johnson. “It’s something that I wanted to get ever since I stopped going to school as a young girl. Just achieving it, I feel so complete now.”

For more information on the PRCC AE program, click HERE.

