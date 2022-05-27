MHP official reacts to crashes on I-59

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Multiple crashes were reported on Interstate 59 over the past 24 hours.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J Public Affairs Officer Taylor Shows says there are certain precautions drivers need to follow when they see blue lights on the roads.

“We’ve had serval crashes on the interstate the last couple of hours starting at 10 last night to 10 this morning,” Said Shows. “We ask drivers to use caution when they see blue lights.”

“When you see the lights, move over to the opposite lane of the lights, slow down to 15-20 mph, put your emergency hazards on, put your hands 10 and 2 on the wheel and pay as much attention as you can.”

Drivers can also check the Mississippi Department of Transportation website for traffic alerts and road conditions.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.