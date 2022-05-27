Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

MHP official reacts to crashes on I-59

An official says there are certain precautions drivers need to follow when they see blue lights on the roads.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Multiple crashes were reported on Interstate 59 over the past 24 hours.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J Public Affairs Officer Taylor Shows says there are certain precautions drivers need to follow when they see blue lights on the roads.

“We’ve had serval crashes on the interstate the last couple of hours starting at 10 last night to 10 this morning,” Said Shows. “We ask drivers to use caution when they see blue lights.”

“When you see the lights, move over to the opposite lane of the lights, slow down to 15-20 mph, put your emergency hazards on, put your hands 10 and 2 on the wheel and pay as much attention as you can.”

Drivers can also check the Mississippi Department of Transportation website for traffic alerts and road conditions.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Petal road rage incident
Petal woman speaks out after experiencing ‘Road Rage’ incident
Sherman, 42, of Laurel.
Laurel woman arrested after ramming JCSD patrol cruiser, allegedly firing handgun
The 18 wheeler was hauling a chemical which is flammable and toxic. As a result, traffic on...
NB I-59 lanes rerouted after 18-wheeler rollover
Sherman, 42, of Laurel.
Charges updated for Laurel woman accused of attacking Jones County deputy
Game warden’s social media posts spark racial controversy

Latest News

MHP works multiple crashes on I-59
MHP works multiple crashes on I-59
MDOT safety message contest
MDOT announces annual safety message contest
The 18 wheeler was hauling a chemical which is flammable and toxic. As a result, traffic on...
NB I-59 lanes rerouted after 18-wheeler rollover
Drivers were asked to use caution at US 98 & Old Highway 11.
Traffic light out at U.S. 98 & Old Highway 11