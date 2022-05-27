Win Stuff
Memorial Day travel tips from the Hwy Patrol

Mississippi Highway Patrol gives advice to drivers for the weekend
It's a holiday weekend which means a lot of people are packing their bags and hitting road.
By Mia Monet
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Miss. (WDAM) - It’s a holiday weekend which means a lot of people are packing their bags and hitting road.

Despite rising gas prices, many people still plan to get on the road to visit family and friends. More people, means more troopers.

Mississippi highway patrol said they will be on alert and in full force this weekend with different safety checkpoints set up along the state and federal highways. State Trooper Taylor Shows said for drivers to make sure they have their registration, insurance and driver’s license on hand.

“Help us by helping yourself,” said Shows. “Stay off the phone. Click it or ticket. Pay attention to the speed limit, and make sure you stay as close to it as possible; that way you won’t get to meet one of us on the side of the road.”

Shows also said there will be special duty troopers on the roads looking for drugs, money trafficking and human trafficking. He hopes everyone has safe travels this weekend.

