Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office holds Fallen Officer Ceremony

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office held its Fallen Officer Ceremony Friday after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony honored fallen officers and their families with flowers and a small service. It was composed of speakers, the playing of taps and the twenty-one bells.

“It means a lot, like I said to these family members, and you could see it today, and you know that we take the time out of our busy schedule to honor their fallen comrades and children, husbands, brothers and sisters, and I think its something we owe,” said Sheriff Berkley Hall. “Its really disappointing that more people don’t come than they do. these people died defending our rights.”

Hall said that the “thin blue line runs thick” and that “this job is a calling.”

Additionally, Hall said this tradition will continue as long as he’s there.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.