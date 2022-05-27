Win Stuff
Local church to hold ‘Impact Saturday’ at Sullivan Grocery

A local Hattiesburg church plans to cover sales tax for grocery shoppers on Saturday morning.
A local Hattiesburg church plans to cover sales tax for grocery shoppers on Saturday morning.
By Ame T. Posey
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local Hattiesburg church plans to cover sales tax for grocery shoppers on Saturday morning.

The event is hosted by West Point Baptist Church and will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday at Sullivan’s Grocery, 810 James Street, in Hattiesburg. Anyone is welcome to participate.

With food prices soaring, Associate Pastor Jamison Magee said the church hopes covering sales tax will provide some relief for a few in the local community.

“We’ve been looking to do an outreach effort, an Impact Saturday, once a month,” said Magee. “With this event, we just wanted to provide a little relief for those going into the Memorial Day Weekend.”

To take part in the event, shoppers do not need to sign-up ahead of time or do anything special. Their sales tax will be automatically charged to West Point as they pay for their items.

“Just come out,” said Magee. “We look forward to seeing the people, loving on the people, that come out. It’s going to be a great Memorial Day weekend.”

For more information, contact Magee at jmagee@thewpbc.org or see the church Facebook page.

