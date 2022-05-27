Win Stuff
Laurel Veterans Museum prepares for annual golf tourney, Memorial Day ceremony

The Veterans Memorial Museum in Laurel will host two big events for the Memorial Day holiday.
By Charles Herrington
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Veterans Memorial Museum in Laurel will host two big events for the Memorial Day holiday.

On Saturday, May 28, more than 200 people will participate in the museum’s annual Memorial Day Golf Tournament.

It’s a fundraiser for the facility.

The event will be held at the Dixie Golf Course beginning at 9 a.m.

On Monday, May 30, the museum will welcome visitors for its annual Memorial Day ceremony.

That event will feature a 21-gun salute and a recognition of Gold Star mothers and families.

“It’s one of the goals we have in this museum is to always recognize our veterans and honor them and remember them,” said Larry Callahan, president of the Board of Directors for the Veterans Memorial Museum. “Everything in this museum has a story behind it that we like to tell also, so it’s important for us for people to come out and recognize the service these veterans have done for them.”

The Memorial Day service will start at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

