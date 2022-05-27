Jackson Black Rodeo back on after event initially canceled

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Black Rodeo is back for a 19th year after initially being canceled earlier this week. It will begin July 16.

Leaders of the event announced the update on Friday morning.

State fairgrounds director Michael Lasseter said the Black Rodeo’s promoters allegedly refused to provide security for requested gatherings on the south end of the grounds and tailgating on the north end, which led to the cancelation.

A Facebook post from the Real Cowboy Rodeo Association blamed previous incidents on the fairgrounds for restricting the event from being what it has been in the past.

Most recently, a shootout that led to one death and several injuries during the Mississippi Mudbug Festival earlier this month on the fairgrounds led to that festival ending prematurely.

That incident led to Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson announcing they would be changing their security plans and protocols for future events.

According to Jarriett Edwards with the Real Cowboy Association, he was “kinda heartbroken” when it looked like the event wouldn’t happen and that it was a “dedication in his heart” to make sure the rodeo came to Jackson. He added that he wants the event to be safe and that if anyone sees anything, to not hesitate to alert authorities.

Additional security will be added to the Black Rodeo as well as other events on the Fairgrounds.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, who attended the press conference, thanked Senator John Horhn for his efforts in getting the rodeo back on track. The mayor said the city has hosted a number of events safely and would not allow the “outliers” to affect the enjoyment of Jackson residents.

“The Mississippi State Fairgrounds is so glad to have the Black Rodeo coming back to the Fairgrounds,” Lasseter said, adding thanks to Sen. Horhn and local law enforcement for working with them.

Sheriff Tyree Jones said that it is a “well gesture” that the event will go on and that law enforcement looks forward to working the Black Rodeo and bringing a safe environment. The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department will help supply security for the event.

