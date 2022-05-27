Win Stuff
Hub City Transit adds bus to ease tournament traffic

Hub City Transit is adding a secondary bus to its gold route to ease increased traffic due to...
Hub City Transit is adding a secondary bus to its gold route to ease increased traffic due to on-going tournament.(City of Hattiesburg)
By Ame Posey
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hub City Transit is adding a secondary bus to its gold route to ease increased traffic due to on-going tournament.

The gold route, which circles through the main thorough fares of the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Hattiesburg campus, has seen increased use since the 2022 C-USA Baseball Championship began on Wednesday. The City of Hattiesburg said they predict heavy traffic to continue through the tournament’s end on Sunday.

Additionally, Hattiesburg High School will host its graduation ceremony on Friday night at the Reed Green Coliseum. The coliseum is located across the street from Pete Taylor Park, where tournament games are held.

“We hope you are taking in a game or two over the weekend to support our Southern Miss Golden Eagles or attending graduation to cheer on our Tigers,” reads a Facebook announcement by the city. “But, if you are not and your daily commute involves West 4th Street near the university, we encourage you to take alternate paths.”

During the tournament, the gold route will run from 7:30 a.m. through 11:00 p.m. each day. Both buses are available for public use.

Commenters on the city’s Facebook announcement complained of tournament goers parking in nearby apartment complexes and private parking areas. The City of Hattiesburg encouraged residents at these facilities to speak to their apartment managers.

“We don’t have jurisdiction over private property and neither does USM,” reads the city’s Facebook response. “Your property management would be responsible for managing who can and can’t park on its property.”

To view an interactive transit map, use the following link: https://hubcitytransit.com/map/

