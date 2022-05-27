Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Hattiesburg YMCA welcomes city leaders to facility

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker and member of the Forrest County Board of Supervisors Sharon Thompson were among the leaders touring the building.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg YMCA welcomed city leaders Thursday to showcase renovations in the facility.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker and member of the Forrest County Board of Supervisors Sharon Thompson were among the leaders touring the building.

Barker says the facility tour days were important for showing the improvements for a facility that offers many activities and programs to those in the community.

“I think its good that they are having elected officials down here and other community leaders, to know that these programs are available and try to leverage your municipal resources, municipal communication with residents to let them know, ‘hey, this is available,’” said Barker. “You can take ownership over your health, over your child’s education by utilizing these resources here.”

CEO of the Family YMCA of Southeast Mississippi Matt Rumph says it’s also important to have elected officials tour the building because over 6,000 local members of the Y.

“The YMCA has been in the community for over 100 years, so what we are trying to do is bring some of the elected officials to see our programs in action,” said Rumph.

For more information on the facility’s summer programs and memberships, you can visit the YMCA website.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Petal road rage incident
Petal woman speaks out after experiencing ‘Road Rage’ incident
Sherman, 42, of Laurel.
Laurel woman arrested after ramming JCSD patrol cruiser, allegedly firing handgun
The 18 wheeler was hauling a chemical which is flammable and toxic. As a result, traffic on...
NB I-59 lanes rerouted after 18-wheeler rollover
Sherman, 42, of Laurel.
Charges updated for Laurel woman accused of attacking Jones County deputy
Game warden’s social media posts spark racial controversy

Latest News

Softball team given key to the city for their championship season.
City of Petal honors championship softball team
More than 250 adults earn GEDs from PRCC's free program.
More than 250 adults earn GEDs from PRCC’s 2021-2022 adult education program
Memorial Day holiday events
Memorial Day holiday events
Passengers at the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport board a flight to Houston Thursday morning.
TSA expects more than 2M air travelers daily during Memorial holiday