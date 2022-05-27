Hattiesburg YMCA welcomes city leaders to facility

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg YMCA welcomed city leaders Thursday to showcase renovations in the facility.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker and member of the Forrest County Board of Supervisors Sharon Thompson were among the leaders touring the building.

Barker says the facility tour days were important for showing the improvements for a facility that offers many activities and programs to those in the community.

“I think its good that they are having elected officials down here and other community leaders, to know that these programs are available and try to leverage your municipal resources, municipal communication with residents to let them know, ‘hey, this is available,’” said Barker. “You can take ownership over your health, over your child’s education by utilizing these resources here.”

CEO of the Family YMCA of Southeast Mississippi Matt Rumph says it’s also important to have elected officials tour the building because over 6,000 local members of the Y.

“The YMCA has been in the community for over 100 years, so what we are trying to do is bring some of the elected officials to see our programs in action,” said Rumph.

For more information on the facility’s summer programs and memberships, you can visit the YMCA website.

