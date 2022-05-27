Great weather for your Friday and your Memorial Day Weekend

This evening will be nice with clear skies this evening as temperatures fall into the 70s. Overnight Lows will be in the low 60s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

The weather is going to be perfect this weekend with sunny skies in the upper 80s on Saturday and the low 90s on Sunday.

Memorial Day is looking dry as of now with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

