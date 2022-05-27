Win Stuff
Great weather for your Friday and your Memorial Day Weekend

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 5/26
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
This evening will be nice with clear skies this evening as temperatures fall into the 70s. Overnight Lows will be in the low 60s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

The weather is going to be perfect this weekend with sunny skies in the upper 80s on Saturday and the low 90s on Sunday.

Memorial Day is looking dry as of now with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

