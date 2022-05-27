Ellisville State School announces ‘Employee of the Year’

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Ellisville State School named a mental health worker employee of the year, just in time for mental health awareness month.

At a special luncheon on Thursday, Monica Herron received the title of employee of the year.

“I was so shocked, literally shocked, because, you know, I just didn’t think it would be me,” said Herron. “Thank you. I am so grateful, so humble. That they would think of me in the way that I do a job.”

2022 marks 22 years since Herron started working at the state school as a direct support employee.

Although she had just received the school’s highest award, she was quick to credit her co-workers for their contributions and hard work.

“I’m not the only one to do hard work,” said Herron. “Those people out there. I know a lot. Even if I don’t know their name, I know their face and I know how they work. It’s just a wow, a big wow.”

Wendy Bailey, Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Mental Health and guest speaker at the luncheon, delivered a message of hope.

“I think it’s important for (mental health employees) to know that their co-workers, their supervisors and their leadership see what they do,” said Bailey. “It’s recognized, it’s known and (people) want to honor them.”

Herron said that in the past she had sometimes felt unseen.

“I used to complain about people not seeing what we do,” said Herron. “But, they see it you know. They let me know they see.”

Three other direct support employees were also honored at the event - Ethel Boykin, Alicha Liggins and James Watts. All four honorees received monetary awards of more than $600.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.