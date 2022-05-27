D.A. files motion to dismiss charges against Morris Bevily

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A motion has been filed to dismiss the case involving a Claiborne County man who is accused of killing his 14-month daughter by the district attorney’s office.

According to court documents, 22nd Circuit Court Assistant District Attorney Patrick E. Beasley requested a motion to dismiss charges against Morris Bevily without prejudice Friday.

Bevily was indicted for capital murder in 2019 for the death of his daughter, Jurayah Smith. His wife, T’Kia, was also charged with capital murder, and after a long saga dealing with her case, she was found not guilty by a jury during her trial on May 13.

In the motion, Beasley states that the State of Mississippi argues that there is not enough evidence to prosecute Bevily.

The dismissal will be brought to a judge for a decision.

More details will be added when information becomes available.

