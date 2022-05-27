Win Stuff
City of Petal honors championship softball team

In honor of their 6A State Championship, the City of Petal honored its high school softball team with a party at Hinton Park.
By Will Polston
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - In honor of their 6A State Championship, the City of Petal honored its high school softball team with a party at Hinton Park.

Fans, parents and members of both the district and city welcomed the team off the bus and congratulated them on their success.

“The city has been behind the athletic department from the very first football game,” said Wendy Hogue, the coach of Petal High School Softball Team. “For them to continue throughout softball, it makes you proud to be a part of Petal. We always said we’re honored, and we’re proud to wear that Petal across our chest, so it feels great especially to be able to give back to a city who gives so much to us.”

To wrap up the celebration, Petal Mayor Tony Ducker presented Coach Hogue and the team with a key to the city.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

