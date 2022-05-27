ADP’s Pine Belt Young Professionals hosts ‘Blue Plate Luncheon’

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Members of the Pine Belt Young Professionals came together Thursday afternoon for the Blue Plate Luncheon for an opportunity to hear about tourism in downtown Hattiesburg and ways to improve community involvement.

According to Area Development Partnership (ADP) Communications and Events Manager Vanessa Henson, the topic of tourism is important for these luncheon events.

“Just really looking at it from a national standpoint and how Hattiesburg goes against some of our competing state out there, (it’s important),” said Henson. “What’s unique about this group is that they can learn better how young professionals especially can plug into the area .... impact the growth and economic development.”

The young professionals organization has members from different industries like education, health care and non-profit organizations.

“We are in downtown Hattiesburg right now, we can use that as an example,” said Henson. “It’s really walkable. We talk about gas prices; park your car and just walk around, see the pocket museum, catch one of the boutiques, grab something to eat. Its really family friendly and there’s a little bit of something for everybody. Downton Hattiesburg is a really great example of a place where you can kind of park your car and explore.”

Other than the many attractions offered in the Hub City, Henson said there are other ways Hattiesburg does to develop tourism in the area, like telling the history, the story, of Hattiesburg.

“One of the ways we grow in tourism is telling our own story of Hattiesburg,” said Henson. “Events like this kind of give us more education about how we can better tell the story of Hattiesburg. (You should) get involved, whether that’s Pine Belt Young Professionals or becoming a member of the ADP, but find a way to really intentionally connect to grow Hattiesburg.”

For more information on the Pine Belt Young Professionals organization or the ADP you can visit the website www.theadp.com.

