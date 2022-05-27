Accused murderer found guilty, sentenced to life

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An accused murderer was found guilty and given a life sentence on Thursday afternoon.

According to court documents, Adam Mills was found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury in Laurel.

He was sentenced by 18th Circuit District Judge Dal Williamson to life in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

In 2020, Mills was charged with the death of 28-year-old Ashley Pearson.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the homicide took place in the Powers community early in the morning on June 4, 2020.

Mills was arrested at the scene, charged with murder and later denied bond.

Adam Mills (Jones County Sheriff's Office)

An investigator said Pearson was believed to have been dating and living with Mills around the time of her death.

Mills entered a plea of “not guilty” to a charge of first-degree murder.

According to court records, his trial began on Wednesday in the Circuit Court of the Second Judicial District of Jones County. The verdict was returned on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.