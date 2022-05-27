Win Stuff
05/27 Ryan’s “Gorgeous!” Friday Morning Forecast

Nothing but sun today and for the upcoming holiday weekend as well!
By Ryan Mahan
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Today’s forecast won’t take up too much of your time because it’s going to be about as “boring” as it gets. And as I always say, “boring weather is good weather,” so there will be plenty to enjoy over Memorial Day weekend. Basically, if you like today, you’ll like the weekend and start of next week as well as there will be very little change. We’ll see nothing but sunshine today, with a cooler-than-average afternoon high near 84 degrees. The skies remain completely clear until Sunday afternoon, when light cloud cover moves in as the temperature rises. We’ll return to slightly above average highs by then as they climb slowly into the upper 80s, and we’ll return to the 90s by the start of the work week.

Throughout it all we still won’t see any significant cloud cover until at least the middle of next week. By then, expect partly sunny skies (so still lots of sun), but we’ll have become sufficiently humid/unstable to see the possibility of afternoon showers returning. Chances remain low, only at 20%, from Wednesday to Friday of next week as we hit the peak of our highs near 93.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

