VisitHattiesburg estimates C-USA tourney to have $5M impact on Hub City economy

By Charles Herrington
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Conference-USA baseball tournament is underway at the University of Southern Mississippi, and the staff at VisitHattiesburg say it’ll be a big boost to the local economy.

VisitHattiesburg executive director Marlo Dorsey says the five-day tournament will have a $5 million direct impact on the Hub City.

She estimates more than $800,000 will be spent on local hotel rooms, and more than $1.2 million will go to buy meals.

“This is also a really big economic drive for jobs, so every time we have a large group of people in town, it really helps support our local economy, through tourism,” Dorsey said. “We look at the pandemic over the last few years and we’ve really struggled with recovery, so when we look at events like this, it’s so nice to be back to normal and I know it’s a great welcome reprieve for a lot of our local businesses.”

The tournament will wrap up on May 29.

