NB I-59 lanes rerouted after 18-wheeler rollover

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, northbound lanes on Interstate 59 are being rerouted to U.S. Highway 11 due to an 18-wheeler crash.

According to official reports, an eighteen-wheeler tanker crashed off the interstate near the 83-mile marker between Ellisville and Moselle.

Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner said multiple Jones County volunteer fire departments responded shortly before 9 p.m.

Bumgardner said the driver of the truck, the sole occupant, suffered nonlife-threatening injuries. She said he was taken to a local hospital by EMServ Ambulance Services.

The 18-wheeler was reportedly hauling a chemical called diisobutylene which is flammable and toxic. As a result, northbound traffic on Interstate 59 was shut down and diverted

At the time of this publication, traffic is still shut down on the interstate. Clean-up is expected to take several hours.

Southwest, South Jones, Boggy and Union volunteer fire departments were on scene. Jones and Forrest counties’ emergency management officials, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, EMServ Ambulance Services and the Jones County Fire Coordinator were also on the scene.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J also responded.

Troopers are on scene of an overturned Tanker Truck on I59 at the 80 Mile Marker. Motorist should expect delays and avoid this area if possible. Traffic will be rerouted on US Hwy 11 until the scene is cleared. pic.twitter.com/Qc8aoYqZ7M — MHP Hattiesburg (@MHPTroopJ) May 26, 2022

During this time, drivers will be able to take U.S. Highway 11 North to re-enter Interstate 59 at Exit 85 at the intersection of MS-590 at the Howard Technology Park.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.