Stringer gears up for 2A State Title

By Taylor Curet
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Stringer practiced at Pete Taylor Park on Monday in preparation for Friday’s trip to Trustmark Park.

The Red Devils have swept every series on their way to the Class 2A South State Championship. It’s their first appearance in the state title since 2019 – an experience which motivated many of those players to make it back this season.

“These guys don’t lack confidence,” said Stringer head coach Wade Weathers. “They think they’re going to win when they go out and that’s a big thing. That’s something that hasn’t always been here since I’ve been here. These guys just believe in their ability, believe in what we’re trying to do and they believe in each other.”

“We’re all brothers,” said Stringer senior pitcher/infielder Jackson Parker, a Mississippi State signee. “We don’t get down on ourselves and when we do we just compete all the time. It’s just been an awesome year. We know East Union’s good but them devils are good too.”

Stringer opens the Class 2A State Championship against East Union on Friday at 1 p.m.

