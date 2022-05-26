Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Sources: Trump approved of Capitol rioters’ threats against Pence

Former President Donald Trump reacted with approval to the chants by Capitol rioters...
Former President Donald Trump reacted with approval to the chants by Capitol rioters threatening Vice President Mike Pence during the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to sources.(Source: CNN/POOL)
By CNN
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump reacted with approval to the chants by Capitol rioters to “hang Mike Pence” during the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to sources.

That testimony is said to come from Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

In another statement to the Jan. 6 select committee, the aide said Trump also complained about Pence being taken to a safe area, the sources said.

A spokesperson for the House select committee declined to comment on the aide’s testimony.

A Trump spokesman said the leaks from the committee’s investigation were “fabricated and dishonest.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Petal road rage incident
Petal woman speaks out after experiencing ‘Road Rage’ incident
Sherman, 42, of Laurel.
Laurel woman arrested after ramming JCSD patrol cruiser, allegedly firing handgun
The 18 wheeler was hauling a chemical which is flammable and toxic. As a result, traffic on...
NB I-59 lanes rerouted after 18-wheeler rollover
Game warden’s social media posts spark racial controversy
Sherman, 42, of Laurel.
Charges updated for Laurel woman accused of attacking Jones County deputy

Latest News

Alan White’s death was announced on his Facebook page by his family.
Alan White, longtime drummer for Yes, dead at 72
Destruction is seen in Kharkiv, Ukraine, as the war drags on.
Russia slams sanctions, seeks to blame West for food crisis
This March 2022 photo provided by Manny Renfro shows his grandson, Uziyah Garcia, while on...
Texas school shooting: Daughter and her best friends ‘are all gone now,’ dad says
An Oregon jury has found novelist Nancy Crampton-Brophy guilty of her husband's murder.
Nancy Crampton-Brophy, ‘How to Murder Your Husband’ writer, convicted of killing husband
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
GRAPHIC: Amber Heard ends testimony asking Depp to ‘leave me alone’