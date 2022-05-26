‘Road Rage’ suspect given $200,000 bond

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Details emerge as investigations continue into a reported “road rage” incident that occurred on Tuesday morning in Laurel.

The Laurel Police Department arrested Maximo Rosas Malpica, a 53-year-old Laurel man, in connection to the shooting. His bond has been set at $200,000.

Lead investigator Brad Anderson said the incident began on Highway 11 going towards Ellisville.

“Our victim had pulled out on the road heading south,” said Anderson. “He advised that a vehicle came up on his bumper at a high rate of speed… would back off and then would try to hit him again.”

The victim was reportedly on his phone as this occurred.

“He was on the phone with his boss from his employment,” said Anderson. “He pulled over on side of the road, and he was still on the phone, and that’s when he said that he began to get shot at.”

The victim then sought help inside a nearby Valero gas station. Employees at the station said that the victim was covered in blood.

The suspect fled the scene and soon crashed his car.

“Call came in (that) there was a traffic accident on Paulding Road near Longview cut-off drive,” said Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox. “Now, that’s in the county, so that’s where Jones County came in helping us out.”

Cox said the suspect was arrested on sight, but he was first taken to the hospital because of his injuries. The hospital discharged him a few hours later.

“He was transported and placed in Jones County (Detention Center), interviewed this morning… and that’s when they came up with the two charges,” said Cox. “I’m glad to report that the victim is in stable condition recovering at South Central at this time.”

The suspect is charged with aggravated assault - manifest extreme indifference to life, drive-by shooting and driving under the influence - 1st offense according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Inmate Roster.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.