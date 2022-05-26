Petal woman speaks out after experiencing ‘Road Rage’ incident

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - One Petal woman and her three children experienced a car ride they won’t forget anytime soon.

Christin McGinnis says she was leaving the Tractor Supply Co. in Petal with her children, ages 10, 7 and 6, in the back seat when another driver pulled out in front of her and began honking his horn.

“He punched my window three times and then kicked my door and tried to open my (passenger) door because he couldn’t open the driver’s door,” said McGinnis.

As the other driver started walking back to his car, McGinnis says she went into mom mode to protect her family.

“All I could think about was getting my kids away from him,” said McGinnis. “He went (back) to his car. I had no idea what he was going to grab, and it terrified me.”

According to McGinnis, she had no way of driving off until the man walked to the back of her car.

“In the video, the truck finally went around and hit the curb,” said McGinnis. “Soon as he did that, the man went to the back of my car, and that’s when I had the opportunity to leave.”

McGinnis says she is still confused about what sparked the other driver’s outage.

“I have three kids,” said McGinnis. “My middle one is the one you hear most in the video. He was terrified, like, he was like ‘momma please.’ The way he said ‘momma’ broke my heart.”

“My 10-year-old is autistic, and that’s the door the man tried to open secondly,” McGinnis added.

The other driver, Gerard Hansen, now faces charges related to warrants for malicious mischief, simple assault - create fear and disturbing the peace according to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Inmate Roster.

