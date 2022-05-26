Win Stuff
MSDH opening medical marijuana licensing and registration June 1

By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has announced that online registration for medical cannabis licensing will be available on June 1.

MSDH says registration for all types of medical marijuana licensing will start at 8 a.m. Licensing for facilities (cultivation, processing, etc.), medical practitioners and patients will be available.

If you plan on working with, certifying or using medical cannabis, MDSH asks that you take a moment to review their new pre-application checklist.

For the checklist and more information, click here.

