More rain and storms overnight. Sunshine this weekend

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 5/25
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
We’re not done with the rain just yet. In fact, more t-storms are expected to move in during the overnight hours tonight.

Tonight’s storms will likely be noisy with Heavy Rain and Loud Thunder. Besides being noisy, most of the storms should be tame, but a rogue storm with gusty wind can’t be ruled out

A few showers will linger through tomorrow morning, but skies will turn sunny during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s.

The sunshine return on Friday as last though your Memorial Day weekend. Highs will be in the low 90s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Memorial Day is looking dry as of now with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s.

