Mississippi childcare providers receive $354M in stabilization grants

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The first round of the Child Care Strong Stabilization grants awarded over $354 million to approximately 1,100 Mississippi childcare centers.

Administered through the Mississippi Department of Human Services, the Child Care Strong grants aided 1,114 childcare providers through reimbursement for costs incurred between Jan. 31, 2020, and Sep. 30, 2022. The funds will be distributed over six payments.

As of April 2022, over $158 million has already made its way into the accounts of selected centers.

“These funds have been a life saver for our center,” said Marion of Wayside Childcare Development Center in Hattiesburg. “We were literally on life support as a center due to COVID restrictions and regulations. These funds have assisted our center to keep the doors open.”

Providers can use stabilization grants to cover a range of expenses such as personnel costs, rent or mortgage payments, insurance, facility maintenance and improvements, personal protective equipment (PPE) and COVID-related supplies, training and professional development related to the health and safety practices, goods and services needed to resume providing care, mental health supports and reimbursement of costs associated with the current public health emergency.

Marion said that Wayside used the grant to both cover center and personnel expenses and for projects like a new computer lab to prepare children for possible virtual learning.

MDHS reported that feedback so far has been positive regarding the program’s long-term ability to stabilize and strengthen the childcare industry as the state emerges from the pandemic.

“Our sincere thank you for awarding funds from the Child Care Strong Grants,” said Charlene of the McLaurin Family Learning Academy in Hattiesburg. “These funds are providing numerous working parents the assistance to receive free, quality childcare in a safe and nurturing environment fostering developmental, academic, social/emotional skills and mental and physical health with qualified and adequate staffing with the proper PPE, support, classroom materials, and environment improvements.”

Charlene continued, “Navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging and has even appeared grim at times, but together we are stronger. Through the burnouts and limitations in funds and needed tools and materials, we have managed to continue to fight to help our underserved community thrive. The Child Care Strong Grant will change the trajectory of not only the education and nurture received at the McLaurin Family Learning Academy but also the quality of life for staff, parents, homes and the community.”

Robert G. (Bob) Anderson, MDHS Executive Director said that the stabilization grants is only one part of the department’s efforts to support childcare providers across the state.

“The pandemic has tested the resilience of Mississippi’s child care providers,” said Anderson. “As centers continue to provide services critical to the growth of our workforce and preparation of children for k-12 success, MDHS will work with providers to sustain the industry beyond the current round of Child Care Strong. We are presently exploring possible child care expansion ideas as the next step beyond these Child Care Strong grants.”

This is the second grant opportunity MDHS offered childcare providers during the pandemic. In addition, MDHS continues to support providers during the public health emergency by covering copayments and paying a 25% enhanced rate to child care providers.

Applications, grant schedules and additional eligibility requirements are available at Child Care Strong - Mississippi Department of Human Services (ms.gov)

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.