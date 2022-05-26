Win Stuff
MDOT announces annual safety message contest

The Mississippi Department of Transportation needs your creative thinking.
By Mia Monet
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - Are you witty with your words?

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is hosting its annual safety message contest.

Your submission can only have three lines with 21 characters per line, including spaces. Emojis are not allowed.

The goal of the contest is to find a creative way to remind people about safe driving.

Katey Hornsby, public safety officer, says specific themes they’d like everyone to focus on include:

  • Speeding,
  • distracted driving,
  • texting and driving,
  • seat belt safety,
  • sober driving,
  • work zone safety,
  • turn signal blinkers etiquette and
  • left lane driving etiquette

Nominations will be accepted from June 1 to June 15.

