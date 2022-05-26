Hattiesburg Zoo continues Sensory Day

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -The Hattiesburg Zoo continued its Sensory Day Thursday alongside its partner, Kulture City.

The partnership offered guests the opportunity to experience the zoo attraction without worrying about a possible sensory overload.

Director of Guest Services and Retail, Demetric Kelly, spoke about what they were able to provide for guests for this special event.

“We also provide sensory bags that can be checked out at the ticket booth,” said Kelly. “They have weighted blankets, noise-canceling headphones, things of that nature just in case there’s someone who experiences any type of overload.”

The Zoo also turned off some of the noises that can be heard throughout the park, such as music and the whistle of the train.

The Hattiesburg Zoo plans to have more Sensory Days in the future to provide all guests the opportunity to visit the attraction.

